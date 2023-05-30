Maha: 3 godowns in Thane destroyed in fire; no casualty

At least three godowns were completely destroyed in a major fire which broke out at a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 2 am in the godown complex located at Shilphata on Mumbra-Panvel road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

Plastic and carboard materials kept in the godowns aggravated the blaze, making the fire fighting operation difficult, he said.

After being alerted, four fire engines were rushed to the spot along with the RDMC team, he said. Fire fighting was still on, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he added.

