Left Menu

Property registration in Mumbai city may remain flat at around 9,800 units

Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal area is likely to remain flat year-on-year during May at around 9,800 units as demand continues to remain strong, according to Knight Frank India.The real estate consultant said that nearly 9,790 units have been registered till Wednesday evening in this month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:23 IST
Property registration in Mumbai city may remain flat at around 9,800 units

Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal area is likely to remain flat year-on-year during May at around 9,800 units as demand continues to remain strong, according to Knight Frank India.

The real estate consultant said that nearly 9,790 units have been registered till Wednesday evening in this month. The registration process will continue till 9.30 pm.

Out of total property registration, more than 80 per cent are residential assets.

In May last year, 9,839 units were registered in Mumbai city area (under BMC jurisdiction), it added. Last month, 10,514 units were registered. So, the registration of properties is likely to decline month-on-month basis.

State exchequer is likely to earn a revenue of more than Rs 800 crore this month.

''The Mumbai residential market maintains its growth momentum with more than 300 properties being registered daily indicating that the demand, especially for residential, continues despite the change in stamp duty, rise in interest rates and other impediments,'' Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said.

He expected the demand to remain robust.

''...factors influencing buying decisions, especially home loan rates, are expected to remain steady as consumer inflation is fast coming down,'' Baijal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023