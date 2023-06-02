Foxconn plans to start manufacturing iPhones at Bengaluru plant by April 2024: Karnataka Minister M B Patil

Left Menu

Tech giant Apples contract manufacturer Foxconn has plans to start manufacturing iPhone units at its proposed Devanahalli plant near here by April 2024 and the state government would hand over required land for the company by July 1 this year, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said.He stated this after a meeting with the representatives of the company who met him as part of a courtesy visit on Thursday.

Tech giant Apple's contract manufacturer Foxconn has plans to start manufacturing iPhone units at its proposed Devanahalli plant near here by April 2024 and the state government would hand over required land for the company by July 1 this year, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said.

He stated this after a meeting with the representatives of the company who met him as part of a courtesy visit on Thursday. State IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge was also present.

With this, the new government has speeded up the process of the Rs 13,600 crore project that is expected to create 50,000 jobs, an official release said.

''The identified 300 acres of land at ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) of Devanahalli would be handed over by July 1, 2023. Along with this, the government would ensure providing 5 million litres per day (MLD) of water, quality power supply, road connectivity, and other infrastructure facilities,'' Patil said.

''The company has been asked to provide the details of the skill sets it seeks in employees. Accordingly, steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for eligible candidates to make them employable,'' he said.

The Taiwan-based global company has already paid 30 per cent of the cost towards the land (Rs 90 crore) to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), the release said.

It has set a goal of completing the project in three phases and also targeted manufacturing 20 million units (2 crore units) annually from the plant after the completion of all three phases, it added.

