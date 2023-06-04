Left Menu

Radio jockeys to raise awareness about climate change

The RJs and radio professionals of private FM channels, Akashvani, Community Radio and HAM Radio on Friday gathered at a programme for Sensitisation and Call to Action on Mission LiFE for Radio Professionals organised by UNICEF and CASA and various creative methods were showcased for highlighting the issue of climate change and ways to mitigate them.

Radio Jockeys (RJs) will use their voice and fun-filled form of presentation from World Environment Day, June 5, to raise awareness on environmental protection. Radio listeners in Kolkata will get to know about the actions that cause climate change, and its consequences through the programmes, a UNICEF release said. The RJs and radio professionals of private FM channels, Akashvani, Community Radio and HAM Radio on Friday gathered at a programme for 'Sensitisation and Call to Action on Mission LiFE for Radio Professionals' organised by UNICEF and CASA and various creative methods were showcased for highlighting the issue of climate change and ways to mitigate them. Any person can switch off the car engine at a traffic signal or put off the lights, AC or fans while leaving the room to lower pollution levels . Turning off the roadside water tap or repairing a dripping faucet at home can go a long way to stem the change in climate patterns. ''We RJs will spread such messages in fun-filled, creative and non-directive methods to protect the environment,'' RJ Ginnie Mahajan from New Delhi and RJ Sumanta Banerjee of Kolkata said. India has been promoting 'Mission LiFE' to urge an individual and the community to protect the environment. ''Children are most affected during any natural disaster, with their protection, nutrition, health, hygiene and education being often compromised. UNICEF has already started programmes to build resilience among the school children and the messages in the radio programmes will garner mass awareness in the community about climate change,'' said Mohammad Mohiuddin, Chief of UNICEF in West Bengal, said.

