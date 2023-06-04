Left Menu

4 killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan, MeT issues alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:47 IST
Four people, including a woman and her two sons, died while three others were injured in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan's Ajmer and Jaisalmer districts, police said Sunday. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms with heavy rains in many areas of the state on Sunday. The department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert in Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts. A ‘Yellow’ alert has also been issued for Jodhpur, Sirohi, Tonk, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, and Rajsamand districts.

An official of the Jaipur Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in many areas and hailstorms accompanied by rains in some places in these districts on Sunday. In Ajmer district, Nani (50) and her two sons Suresh Gurjar (22) and Gyanchand Gurjar (18) died after the wall of a house collapsed over them in Khutian village under Vijay Nagar police station area on Saturday night, police said.

Two people were injured in the accident, they said.

In Jaisalmer, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed while another person was injured after being struck by lightning on Saturday night.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Rajasthan on Sunday, the weather department here said.

In the last 24 hours, Bonli (SawaiMadhopur) recorded 6 cm of rain, Chittorgarh 4 cm, Rashmi 4 cm, Mavli 4 cm and Kumbhalgarh 4 cm. Various places across the state recorded 1 to 3 cm of rainfall during the period. On Saturday, Bundi was the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius while Barmer recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

