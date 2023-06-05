Minor fire at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in Delhi

A minor fire broke out in the server room at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here on Monday, officials said. According to officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 11.38 am following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was in the server room on the second floor of Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan. It was doused at 12.05 pm, they added.

