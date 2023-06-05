Left Menu

Akshardham and the Saharanpur Bypass likely to be opened soon: Gautam Gambhir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 22:05 IST
Akshardham and the Saharanpur Bypass likely to be opened soon: Gautam Gambhir
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GautamGambhir)
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday said a 14.7-km corridor in trans-Yamuna areas between Akshardham and the Saharanpur Bypass under his East Delhi constituency is likely to be opened soon.

In a joint press conference with former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Gambhir also listed various development works of the Narendra Modi government in Delhi.

The corridor starting from Akshardham will pass through densely populated pockets of east and north east Delhi, including Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas and Karawal Nagar, he said. It is expected to start before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MP said.

The Modi government has developed Delhi with several infrastructure projects, including a third ring road from NH-1 to Dwarka and Bahadurgarh that has contributed to free the city from traffic jams, Gambhir said.

He also said the size of the Ghazipur landfill site in East Delhi is decreasing.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made social schemes a medium for uplifting the poor,'' said Rupani, who along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been deputed to oversee the Delhi BJP's drive for spreading awareness among people about the Modi government's development and welfare works in the city. ''The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Make in India all have shown results on the ground in uplifting people,'' he said.

Rupani along with Chandni Chowk MP Harshvardhan also met residents of the area under the 'Sampark se Samarthan' programme being run by the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023