Akshardham and the Saharanpur Bypass likely to be opened soon: Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday said a 14.7-km corridor in trans-Yamuna areas between Akshardham and the Saharanpur Bypass under his East Delhi constituency is likely to be opened soon.

In a joint press conference with former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Gambhir also listed various development works of the Narendra Modi government in Delhi.

The corridor starting from Akshardham will pass through densely populated pockets of east and north east Delhi, including Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas and Karawal Nagar, he said. It is expected to start before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MP said.

The Modi government has developed Delhi with several infrastructure projects, including a third ring road from NH-1 to Dwarka and Bahadurgarh that has contributed to free the city from traffic jams, Gambhir said.

He also said the size of the Ghazipur landfill site in East Delhi is decreasing.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made social schemes a medium for uplifting the poor,'' said Rupani, who along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been deputed to oversee the Delhi BJP's drive for spreading awareness among people about the Modi government's development and welfare works in the city. ''The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Make in India all have shown results on the ground in uplifting people,'' he said.

Rupani along with Chandni Chowk MP Harshvardhan also met residents of the area under the 'Sampark se Samarthan' programme being run by the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)