Left Menu

DVC to double power generation by 2030: Chairman

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 12-06-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 10:51 IST
DVC to double power generation by 2030: Chairman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) will double its annual power generation over the next seven years, its chairman Ram Naresh Singh said.

Singh said DVC aims to add 8,000 MW of annual power generation from the current 7,000 MW, to achieve its target of 15,000 MW of annual power output by 2030.

The corporation will invest an estimated Rs 60,000 crore for installing new power plants to achieve the target, he said.

''The Centre has given its nod to the DVC to set up new power plants with a total capacity of 8,000 MW,'' Singh told reporters here on Sunday.

He said three thermal power plants and two solar power plants will be set up for the purpose.

The thermal power plants will be set up in Raghunathpur (1,320 MW), Koderma (1,600 MW) and Durgapur (800 MW), he said, adding that a survey to set up 800 MW power plant in Chandrapura, where six old units will be dismantled, is underway.

''We also plan to set up two solar power plants with a total capacity of 2,000 MW. Besides, we will also have two pumped storage plants to generate around 2,500 MW of power,'' he said.

Singh said the corporation is currently supplying power to Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal and Gujarat, and also to neighbouring Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023