India’s coveted Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 is scheduled to be launched in July, most likely in the second half of the month.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister said, if things go as planned, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will launch its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 Mission which is aimed at demonstrating critical technology to land the Spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon. Earlier this year, he said, Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft successfully completed the essential tests that validated its capability to withstand the harsh environment that the Spacecraft would be facing during its launch and the subsequent journey, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India's earlier lunar mission, Chandrayan -1 had earned India a place of pride and supremacy in the world arena by identifying for the first time ever, the presence of water on the surface of moon. This input was noted with great significance even by the world's premier Space agencies like the USA's NASA, he said.

Pertinent to mention that Chandrayaan-3 is a follow up mission to Chandrayaan-2. Living upto the theme of “Science of the Moon” , the scientific instruments on the lander and the rover in the Chandrayaan would be capable of studying the various aspects of Moon including the Lunar environment and thermo-physio properties. But at the same time, another experimental instrument incorporated in Chandrayaan-3 Mission could be capable of studying different aspects of the Earth as well, thus prompting the simultaneous theme of “Science from the Moon”.

