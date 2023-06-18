Rains, strong winds sweep Jammu; power supply hit

Heavy rains coupled with strong winds swept most parts of Jammu region Sunday evening, bringing some sort of relief to the people from the scorching heat.

However, many parts in the city plunged into darkness due to the snapping of the power supply as the strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles at different places, officials said.

They said efforts are on to restore the electric supply on war footing and also clear roads of the fallen trees.

Broadband users also complained of disruption in the services.

Though there was no immediate report of any casualty, a communication tower was damaged in Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu, while boundary walls and gates were damaged in different parts of the city, the officials said.

Video of a two-wheeler entangled in overhead electric cables outside a saloon in Greater Kailash area on the outskirts of the city after the strong winds has gone viral on the social media.

Sana, the owner of the scooty, said she had parked the two-wheeler outside the salon and it got entangled in the fallen electric cables and got airborne due to the strong winds when the cables got pulled up.

The two-wheeler suffered minor damage as a crane was used to bring it down safely with the help of several volunteers.

The residents also criticised the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for failure of the drainage system in the city as the rain water flooded the roads in different areas of the city.

On Sunday, Jammu recorded a maximum of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has predicted hot and humid weather for the next six days across Jammu and Kashmir.

