Science News Roundup: Two sea turtles nest on Spain's Mediterranean coast as waters warm; British science has nowhere to go and more

Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go

For Ros Deegan, the thrill of raising $100 million to expand a biotech firm among the dreaming spires of Oxford was soon tempered: unable to find a bigger laboratory, she routinely had to work at home. Not far away in the rival academic centre of Cambridge, biochemist Catherine Elton, persistently frustrated by similar real estate issues, taught herself how to turn old offices into labs to keep expanding her bioactive protein business.

Two sea turtles nest on Spain's Mediterranean coast as waters warm

Two loggerhead turtles have laid their eggs on two separate Spanish beaches over the past 48 hours, as the endangered species moves further west, which scientists say could be due to climate change. One turtle laid 80 eggs in the town of Denia on Saturday, and another laid 62 in Gandia on Monday, which are both in the eastern Valencia region, the Oceanographic Foundation said.

Libra Group embarks on space leasing with Arctic ground station

Libra Group said it aims to become the world's first space leasing company offering satellites, space ports and other infrastructure, and is setting up a ground station in the Alaskan Arctic, vital for polar orbits that monitor climate change. "There is no space leasing company," George Logothetis, the executive chairman of Libra, an international business group active in 60 countries and commercial sectors including aerospace, shipping, renewable energy, hospitality and real estate, told Reuters.

Fossils show ancient long-necked sea beast's 'gruesome' decapitation

In shallow waters about 242 million years ago, a strange marine reptile built unlike any other animal ever on Earth hunted for fish and squid, using an inordinately elongated neck to ambush prey. Suddenly and violently, its life ended - decapitated by a powerful predator. Scientists for two centuries have suspected that prehistoric marine reptiles like this one, named Tanystropheus, possessing very long necks were highly vulnerable to such attacks. A fresh examination of Tanystropheus fossils unearthed in Switzerland decades ago on a mountain called Monte San Giorgio has provided the first unambiguous evidence to demonstrate it.

