Left Menu

Listen to the strange sounds coming from galaxies and stars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-06-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:14 IST

 

Sonification Credit: NASA/CXC/SAO/K.Arcand, SYSTEM Sounds (M. Russo, A. Santaguida)

In a groundbreaking fusion of science and art, NASA has shared new sonifications - the process of converting invisible digital data captured by space telescopes into audible experiences - of some galaxies and stars including R Aquarii, Stephan's Quintet and Messier 104.

R Aquarii, a system composed of a white dwarf and a red giant in mutual orbit, has long fascinated astronomers with its intricate dynamics. To bring this enigmatic celestial dance to life, NASA utilized data from its Chandra X-ray Observatory, James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope, and Spitzer Space Telescope.

In the above sonification, layers of sound harmoniously blend to represent specific wavelengths of light detected by each telescope, resulting in a symphony of cosmic proportions. As the auditory journey unfolds, listeners embark on a radar-like scan of the composite visual image, commencing from the 12 o'clock position in a clockwise direction. The volume of the soundscape corresponds to the brightness of sources in Hubble's visible light and Chandra's X-ray image, while the distance from the center dictates the pitch of the musical notes, with higher tones indicating greater distances.

The distinctive diffraction spikes - artifacts stemming from the bright central star - manifest as deep thuds emanating from the four corners of the composition. The composition's captivating melody is influenced by the ribbon-like arcs captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. These arcs undulate in a rising and falling pattern, evoking the soothing resonance of singing bowls - a metal instrument renowned for its therapeutic tones when struck with a mallet.

In contrast, the Chandra data, rendered as part of the sonification, resonate as a synthetic and windy purr, conjuring an otherworldly ambiance that adds depth to the cosmic symphony.

Next up, is the sonification of Stephan’s Quintet - four galaxies move around each other, held together by gravity, while a fifth galaxy sits in the frame but is actually at a much different distance. A visual image of this galaxy group contains infrared light from Webb (red, orange, yellow, green, and blue) with additional data from Spitzer (red, green, and blue) and X-ray light from Chandra (light blue).

Credit: NASA/CXC/SAO/K.Arcand, SYSTEM Sounds (M. Russo, A. Santaguida)

The background galaxies and foreground stars detected by Webb are mapped to different notes on a synthetic glass marimba while stars with diffraction spikes are played as crash symbols. The galaxies themselves are heard as smoothly changing frequencies as the scan passes over them. The X-rays from Chandra are represented by a synthetic string sound.

Lastly, the sonification of Messier 104 or M104 commences with Spitzer's infrared view, which exposes a prominent ring of dust encircling the galaxy that pierces through the obscuring dust in Hubble's optical light image. Simultaneously, the Chandra X-ray observations expose not only the presence of hot gas pervading the galaxy but also a myriad of point sources. These points of light represent a diverse mixture of objects within M104 and distant quasars lurking in the background. The Chandra data reveal a diffuse X-ray emission stretching an astounding 60,000 light-years from M104's center, a distance that exceeds the galaxy's own span of 50,000 light-years.

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023