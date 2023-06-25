Left Menu

3 injured as restaurant roof collapses after heavy rains in Thane

Three persons were injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtras Thane city following heavy rains, civic officials said on Sunday.The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporations Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.Two women and a man received injuries and rushed to a nearby private hospital, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 10:15 IST
3 injured as restaurant roof collapses after heavy rains in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains, civic officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Two women and a man received injuries and rushed to a nearby private hospital, he said. The city received 58.90 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the official said. The total rainfall this year in the city has so far been recorded at 139.76 mm, compared to 172.71 mm for the same period last year, he said. Many localities in Ulhasnagar township were also affected due to the heavy downpour on Saturday, as per Thane district authorities. Heavy rains lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district on Saturday, causing water-logging in many low-lying areas, officials earlier said.

Several areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Badlapur in Thane district were inundated and people had to make their way through knee-deep water on Saturday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023