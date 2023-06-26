Left Menu

Met dept forecasts heavy rain in coastal Bengal for next two days

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 15:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal for the next two days owing to a low pressure area over north interior Odisha and south Jharkhand.

Rainfall occurred in most parts of south Bengal and many places in the sub-Himalayan region of the state since Sunday morning, the weather office said.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram owing to a low pressure area, the Met department said in its forecast for the next two days.

The low pressure exists over north interior Odisha and Jharkhand and is likely to move towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Light to moderate rain is likely in most places of West Bengal for the next two days, the Met department said.

After weeks of hot and humid weather, Kolkata and its adjoining areas experienced a cool weekend with intermittent rain, bringing relief to the denizens.

Kolkata received 8.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, while Canning in South 24 Parganas recorded the highest precipitation in the state during the period at 56 mm, followed by Diamond Harbour at 47.7 mm, the Met department data said. The sub-Himalayan tourist towns of Darjeeling and Kalimpong received 14.8 mm and 16.2 mm of rain respectively, it added.

