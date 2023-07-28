With semiconductor focus, India emerging as trusted partner in global value chain: Vaishnaw
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-07-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
India is focused on all key elements of semiconductor ecosystem from design to manufacturing, and the nation is emerging as a trusted partner in global value chains, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.
In today's economy, semiconductors are required in every sector, Vaishnaw said addressing Semicon India 2023.
Demand for electronics is growing every year, the minister added.
Talking about Micron's mega plans for India, Vaishnaw said construction of the unit will start soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Semicon India 2023
- Vaishnaw
- Micron
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP’s Shaina NC meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, conveys pride over UNESCO award to Mumbai's Byculla station
BJP’s Shaina NC meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, conveys pride over UNESCO award to Mumbai's Byculla station
Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' at Gandhinagar on July 28
Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' event that focuses on semiconductor industry
India has world of opportunities for semiconductor industry: PM Modi at 'Semicon India 2023' conference in Gandhinagar.