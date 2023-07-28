Left Menu

Yellow alert over next 4 days in several districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, villagers warned of dam water discharge

PTI | Nagpur/Chandrapur | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:35 IST
Yellow alert over next 4 days in several districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, villagers warned of dam water discharge
Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur in districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next four days, while residents of several villages have been warned of possibility of flooding due to water discharge from dams in the vicinity, officials said on Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur has issued 'yellow' alert for the next four days for Nagpur, Wardha, Buldhana, Gondia, for three days for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati and for two days for Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim.

It has also issued 'orange' alert for Chandrapur, Gadchiolri and Yavatmal for Friday, officials added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall in various districts of Vidarbha, an official said.

Incessant rain in Chandrapur district has forced the administration to open three gates of Irai Dam during the day, he said.

Arwat village and some areas near Wardha river were flooded due to this water discharge, prompting the disaster management team in Chandrapur to launch operations that resulted in rescue of 38 persons, he said.

In Buldhana, two gates (number one and six) of Hanuman Sagar Dam were opened partially, which resulted in the level of Vaan river rising, the official said.

Ten gates of Bembla Dam in Yavatmal too were opened partially, and alerts have been issued in villages in the vicinity over possibility of flooding, the official informed.

