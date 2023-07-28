Electronic manufacturing cluster in North Goa to be operational from March 2024, says minister

Industries in the electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) in North Goa will start functioning from March 2024, state Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte informed the state legislative assembly on Friday. The foundation stone for the EMC at Tuem in North Goa was laid in 2016 by then chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

Responding to a question tabled by Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar, Khaunte said majority of the infrastructure facilities for the industrial zone have been completed, and industries that are already allotted plots will start operating from March 2024.

The overall project cost of the EMC was Rs 161 crore, of which Rs 73 crore is Grant-in-Aid from the Centre, he said. Of the first installment of Rs 27 crore, Rs 12 crore was from the Centre and Rs 14 crore is the state's contribution, the minister said.

The second installment of Rs 53 crore has been released, of which Rs 24 crore was from the Centre and Rs 29 crore from the state, he said.

The EMC has 15 big plots and 45 micro industrial zones, he said. “Till date, two big plots are given to an industry, while four more are allotted plots in the micro-electronic zone,” Khaunte said.

A total of 1,200 local youths pass out of engineering colleges every year, and these industries are asked to skill, reskill and upskill youngsters so that 80 per cent of the employees in these industries are local, he said.

The road connecting the EMC goes through a village and is hardly 3.5 metres wide, the minister said, adding that another link road of 2.6 km has been identified to connect the industrial zone to the highway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)