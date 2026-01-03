SGPC President Slams AAP Government Over Missing 'Saroops' FIR

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for registering an FIR regarding the disappearance of 328 'saroops' (sacred copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib. He accused the government of interfering in the autonomy of the apex gurdwara body to gain political mileage.

Punjab Police's special investigation team is actively probing the case and recently carried out raids at multiple locations including Chandigarh and Amritsar. Dhami firmly stated that the SGPC, an elected constitutional body under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925, would resist any government interference in its jurisdiction.

The controversy has intensified as the AAP demands cooperation from the SGPC, which asserts that it has taken necessary actions against guilty employees. Amid ongoing investigations, the situation remains tense between the SGPC and state authorities.