SGPC President Slams AAP Government Over Missing 'Saroops' FIR

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami criticizes the AAP administration for filing an FIR about 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib, accusing them of political motives and interference in religious affairs. A special investigation team conducted raids, and tensions rise between SGPC and Punjab Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:43 IST
SGPC President Slams AAP Government Over Missing 'Saroops' FIR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for registering an FIR regarding the disappearance of 328 'saroops' (sacred copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib. He accused the government of interfering in the autonomy of the apex gurdwara body to gain political mileage.

Punjab Police's special investigation team is actively probing the case and recently carried out raids at multiple locations including Chandigarh and Amritsar. Dhami firmly stated that the SGPC, an elected constitutional body under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925, would resist any government interference in its jurisdiction.

The controversy has intensified as the AAP demands cooperation from the SGPC, which asserts that it has taken necessary actions against guilty employees. Amid ongoing investigations, the situation remains tense between the SGPC and state authorities.

