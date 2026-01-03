InnovHer 2.0: A New Chapter with Jeet Vijay as Co-Founder

InnovHer is thrilled to announce a significant leadership development with Jeet Vijay joining as Co-Founder. This marks a pivotal moment as InnovHer moves into its new phase, InnovHer 2.0, focusing on startups, SMEs, and regional economic growth.

InnovHer has established itself as a credible Tier-2 venture platform over the past two years. The organization has deployed capital, facilitated co-investments, and positioned Jaipur as a national convergence point for founders and investors. With Jeet Vijay's addition, InnovHer will focus on institutional design, governance rigor, and long-term capital stewardship.

Jeet Vijay's extensive 18-year experience across venture capital, startup policy, and ecosystem leadership positions InnovHer for greater strategic and institutional impact. As India anticipates its next growth driven by MSMEs and regional enterprises, InnovHer 2.0 stands poised to deliver robust, disciplined venture building with a focus on sustainable outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)