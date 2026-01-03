Left Menu

Revolutionizing Traditional Medicine: New Hub in Kolkata

Jadavpur University in Kolkata unveils Eastern India's first Centre for Evaluation of Traditional Medicine. Funded by the Ministry of AYUSH, it aims to enhance the research and global integration of Ayurvedic products through quality testing, safety evaluation, and innovative research methodologies.

Updated: 03-01-2026 18:40 IST
  • India

Kolkata has become the focal point for traditional medicine research with the inauguration of Eastern India's first Centre for Evaluation of Traditional Medicine at Jadavpur University. This landmark initiative, opening new doors in herbal medicine, was inaugurated with great anticipation and excitement.

Established with a budget of Rs 9.66 crore, funded by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) under the Ministry of AYUSH, the centre promises to be a cornerstone for the global harmonization of Ayurvedic products. The facility will offer quality control standardization, toxicological studies, and safety evaluations to align Ayurvedic formulations with WHO benchmarks.

Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya emphasized the centre's role in integrating classical knowledge with modern science, potentially transforming Ayurvedic research. With Pulok Kumar Mukherjee at the helm, it aims to become a self-sustaining hub for academic and collaborative initiatives, thereby pioneering new trends in traditional medicine.

