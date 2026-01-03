Ex-Minister Raju Sentenced for 1990 Evidence Tampering

In a significant judicial decision, former Kerala transport minister Antony Raju has been sentenced for his role in tampering with evidence related to a 1990 drug seizure case. The verdict was delivered by the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Ruby Ismail.

Raju, affiliated with the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress and an ally of the LDF, was found guilty of multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, causing disappearance of evidence, giving false evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, and forgery, alongside another convict, K S Jose.

Despite the conviction, Raju remains defiant, proclaiming his innocence and alleging political bias. Granted bail to appeal in a higher court, Raju's case, rooted in alleged evidence tampering of a minor drug offense, has sparked political protests demanding his resignation.

