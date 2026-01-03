Left Menu

Ex-Minister Raju Sentenced for 1990 Evidence Tampering

Former Kerala transport minister Antony Raju has been sentenced for tampering with evidence in a 1990 drug seizure case. Convicted alongside a court official, Raju faces multiple charges but maintains his innocence, claiming political motivation. Although convicted, Raju was granted bail pending appeal. The case involved evidence tampering claims substantiated by extensive investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:42 IST
Ex-Minister Raju Sentenced for 1990 Evidence Tampering
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial decision, former Kerala transport minister Antony Raju has been sentenced for his role in tampering with evidence related to a 1990 drug seizure case. The verdict was delivered by the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Ruby Ismail.

Raju, affiliated with the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress and an ally of the LDF, was found guilty of multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, causing disappearance of evidence, giving false evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, and forgery, alongside another convict, K S Jose.

Despite the conviction, Raju remains defiant, proclaiming his innocence and alleging political bias. Granted bail to appeal in a higher court, Raju's case, rooted in alleged evidence tampering of a minor drug offense, has sparked political protests demanding his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026