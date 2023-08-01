Left Menu

Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm acquires rights for four restaurant brands

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:09 IST
Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm acquires rights for four restaurant brands
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Group on Tuesday said its hospitality arm Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH) has acquired the rights for four iconic restaurant brands -- Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai and CinCin.

ABNAH has acquired KA Hospitality Pvt Ltd (KAH), the company that owns the home-grown brand CinCin and franchise rights of the other three global restaurant brands, for an undisclosed amount, according to a statement.

''The four brands are positioned across the customer value pyramid, spanning the mid-market to premium segments,'' it said.

With this acquisition, ABNAH has added seven restaurants to its portfolio across three cities.

Hakkasan is a Michelin-starred brand serving modern Cantonese food while Yauatcha is an award-winning dim sum teahouse from London. Nara Thai is a contemporary brand serving Thai cuisine and CinCin is a modern Italian brand, it said.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation and Founder ABNAH Aryaman Vikram Birla said, ''we continue to believe in the remarkable potential of the premium casual dining space, spurred by rising disposable income and evolving lifestyles of the Indian consumer''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023