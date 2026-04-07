Thailand Takes Commanding Lead Amid Rain Delays at Billie Jean King Cup
Thailand leads India 1-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers after Anchisa Chanta's victory. Persistent rain delays affected matches, with the second singles rubber between Patcharin Cheapchandej and Sahaja Yamalapalli suspended. Other matches saw Indonesia defeating New Zealand and Korea sweeping Mongolia, all amid round-robin format competition.
- Country:
- India
Thailand asserted dominance over host nation India on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I Qualifiers at Delhi's Lawn Tennis Association Stadium. The competition, marred by frequent rain delays, saw an intense encounter as Thailand gained a 1-0 lead.
Young Indian debutant Vaishnavi Adkar faced a challenging match against Thailand's Anchisa Chanta, who commanded the game with her unique two-handed strokes. Chanta won decisively 6-1, 6-3, extending her singles record to an impressive 8-1.
Meanwhile, the second singles match involving Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand and India's Sahaja Yamalapalli was suspended due to rain interruptions, with the score at 6-4, 1-6, 4-3 in Cheapchandej's favor. The match is scheduled to resume, followed by the doubles. Elsewhere, Korea outclassed Mongolia, and Indonesia bested New Zealand in their respective ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)