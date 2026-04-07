Thailand Takes Commanding Lead Amid Rain Delays at Billie Jean King Cup

Thailand asserted dominance over host nation India on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I Qualifiers at Delhi's Lawn Tennis Association Stadium. The competition, marred by frequent rain delays, saw an intense encounter as Thailand gained a 1-0 lead.

Young Indian debutant Vaishnavi Adkar faced a challenging match against Thailand's Anchisa Chanta, who commanded the game with her unique two-handed strokes. Chanta won decisively 6-1, 6-3, extending her singles record to an impressive 8-1.

Meanwhile, the second singles match involving Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand and India's Sahaja Yamalapalli was suspended due to rain interruptions, with the score at 6-4, 1-6, 4-3 in Cheapchandej's favor. The match is scheduled to resume, followed by the doubles. Elsewhere, Korea outclassed Mongolia, and Indonesia bested New Zealand in their respective ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)