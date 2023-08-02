Left Menu

Godrej Properties to invest Rs 155 cr to repair housing project in Gurugram; offers to buy-back flats

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:37 IST
Godrej Properties to invest Rs 155 cr to repair housing project in Gurugram; offers to buy-back flats
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@GodrejProp)
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday said its board has approved Rs 155 crore for repair work in its completed housing project 'Godrej Summit' at Gurugram, in Haryana after chloride was found in concretes used in the buildings.

Godrej Properties also announced an offer to buy-back flats or provide rentals to all the unit holders of the project.

In February last year, a partial collapse of a residential tower in Chintels Paradiso project in Gurugram led to the death of two women. Widespread corrosion of steel reinforcement in structure was found in many towers of this society.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that its arm Godrej Projects Development Ltd (GPDL), which completed the Godrej Summit project in phases in 2017 and 2018, recently appointed an external expert to undertake a detailed independent assessment of a quality issue discovered in the project.

''This assessment identified the presence of chloride in the concrete used in the project, which when in contact with water, leads to corrosion of steel reinforcement.

''The external experts further advised that with the required repair and maintenance framework, the building is expected to perform as per its intended design life,'' the company informed.

Accordingly, Godrej Properties said that an estimated amount of Rs 155 crore towards repair, maintenance, customer claims, or any ancillary costs has been provided in the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June and approved by the Board on Wednesday.

GPDL said it has the ability to claim against the contractors who constructed the Godrej Summit project.

''GPDL has also made an offer to buy back units or provide rentals to all the unit holders of the project and will account for the buyback if and when the intending customers execute the relevant documentation with GPDL,'' the filing said.

GDPL had developed this project, comprising a total saleable area of 2.1 million square feet, in partnership with the landowner. It had an economic interest of 65 per cent in the project in terms of sharing of saleable area, according to an investor presentation.

Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a major presence in Mumbai-Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023