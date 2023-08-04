(Updated) Ingenuity Mars Helicopter preps for next flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has completed 53 flights since first taking to the Martian skies for the first time on April 19, 2021, far exceeding its originally planned technology demonstration of up to five flights. Now the tiny helicopter is gearing up for its 54th flight on the Red Planet.

During the upcoming flight, Ingenuity will soar to an impressive 16 feet (5 meters) above the Martian surface for approximately 25 seconds.

Ingenuity is preparing for Flight 54 🚁 The #MarsHelicopter team is planning a short pop-up flight, with the rotorcraft reaching 16 feet (5 meters) for about 25 seconds. — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 3, 2023

Designed to operate in the harsh conditions of Mars, Ingenuity's lightweight and innovative engineering has proven to be a resounding success. Its achievements have opened up new possibilities for future missions, where aerial platforms could serve as valuable companions to rovers, enhancing the scientific exploration of alien worlds.

Inspired by the resounding success of Ingenuity, NASA is set to embark on an ambitious new mission to send two advanced helicopters to the Red Planet. These cutting-edge Sample Recovery Helicopters will play a crucial role in the Mars Sample Return campaign, a joint endeavour between the European Space Agency and NASA to bring back precious samples from the Martian surface to Earth for detailed analysis.

The Sample Recovery Helicopters will serve as vital backups to NASA's Perseverance rover, ensuring the safe retrieval and transportation of the valuable sample tubes collected by the rover. Their primary mission will be to ferry the samples from the rover to the Sample Retrieval Lander, which will act as a rendezvous point for the eventual return to Earth.

The Sample Recovery Helicopters feature wheels instead of feet, allowing them to maneuver across the Martian terrain with greater stability and efficiency. Additionally, the helicopters boast a small manipulator arm equipped with a two-fingered gripper capable of delicately carrying the precious sample tubes.

Update

Ingenuity successfully completed its 54th flight on the Red Planet on August 3.