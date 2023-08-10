Left Menu

Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores - Iran state TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:23 IST
Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores - Iran state TV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A Panama-flagged tanker called White Pearl has caught fire near the shores of Iran's Asaluyeh in the southern province of Bushehr, Iran's state TV reported on Thursday.

"Twenty-two of the ships crew have been rescued by Iranian authorities after the ship's captain requested assistance", state TV added.

The director of Asaluyeh ports stated that a tanker carrying LPG with a cargo of 40,000 tons had experienced a problem in the engine room due to a fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023