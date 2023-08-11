Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 06:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 06:00 IST
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake's epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
