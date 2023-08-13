Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves Rs 11.73 crore for setting up cybercrime investigation centre

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 17:46 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves Rs 11.73 crore for setting up cybercrime investigation centre
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 11.73 crore for setting up a cybercrime investigation centre at the Rajasthan Police Academy here, an official statement said on Sunday.

Police officers will be trained to tackle growing cybercrimes. The centre will also seek the opinion of experts such as law enforcement agencies, cyber security professionals, legal experts, researchers and industry representatives, the statement said.

Besides, a 400-metre-long synthetic athletic track with eight lanes will be constructed for players at the Rajasthan Police Academy stadium at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore, according to the statement.

Gehlot had announced the plan for the construction of the track in the 2023-24 budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

