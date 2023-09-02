Left Menu

Centre asks states to formulate logistics policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has asked states to formulate logistics policy as it would help promote ease of doing business, the commerce and industry ministry said on Saturday.

It was also suggested to the states for integrating quality data on the portal for the state master plan for wider adoption of PM GatiShakti initiative.

The initiative helps in proper planning and implementation of infrastructure projects.

These issues were discussed in a meeting called by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on August 31 to promote wider adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

It was chaired by Special Secretary in the DPIIT Sumita Dawra.

''The states/UTs are being encouraged to formulate State Logistics Policy (SLPs) aligned with National logistics Policy (NLP) to bring holistic focus on logistics in public policy at state level,'' the ministry said.

So far, 22 states have notified their logistics policies.

It said that the states/Union Territories were sensitized about the advantages of utilising PM GatiShakti NMP at the district level for planning purposes.

''To enable area-based development, it is essential to adopt PM GatiShakti principles for gap identification, project planning, etc. at grass root level,'' it said.

Various benefits of NMP by leveraging data layers and tools for effective, data-driven decision making was explained to states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

