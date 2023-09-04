Kremlin says first half of Putin-Erdogan talks constructive
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:10 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday in a video posted on Telegram by a Russian state media journalist that the first part of talks between President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan had been very constructive.
Separately, Russian state news agency RIA reported that Peskov said no documents are expected to be signed on conclusion of the talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet over 'horrific' content, misinformation
Somalia's govt says it intends to shut down access to TikTok, Telegram over content concerns
Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet over 'horrific' content, misinformation
Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet over 'horrific' content, misinformation
German prosecutors raid home of pro-Kremlin activists