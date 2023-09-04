Left Menu

Kremlin says first half of Putin-Erdogan talks constructive

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:10 IST
Kremlin says first half of Putin-Erdogan talks constructive
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday in a video posted on Telegram by a Russian state media journalist that the first part of talks between President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan had been very constructive.

Separately, Russian state news agency RIA reported that Peskov said no documents are expected to be signed on conclusion of the talks. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023