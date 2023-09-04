Kremlin says first half of Putin-Erdogan talks constructive

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday in a video posted on Telegram by a Russian state media journalist that the first part of talks between President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan had been very constructive.

Separately, Russian state news agency RIA reported that Peskov said no documents are expected to be signed on conclusion of the talks.

