Businessmen across India being harassed by central investigative agencies: Mamata

Businessmen of the country are being harassed by central agencies, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Friday.

Speaking at real estate meet STATECON 2023 here, Banerjee said her family was also being harassed by these investigative agencies even when she did not accept ''a single cup of tea from anybody''.

''Sometimes, some persons may disturb you but you are not alone. Don't be weak. All businessmen are being harassed by the agencies. My family is also being harassed, even when I did not take a single paisa or accept a single cup of tea from anybody in my life. This is a political vendetta. If anything happens, you should take legal steps,'' she told the gathering.

The chief minister claimed that certain sections were trying to create a bad image of the state by portraying that only communal riots happen in West Bengal, and no developmental works are undertaken.

''This is absolutely wrong. If you look closely, you will find that West Bengal is at the top in many parameters. We are number one in ease of doing business,'' she asserted.

Banerjee said people from across the country work in the state, and not a single incident of discrimination is reported.

She assured the developers and investors of all assistance from the government.

''If you have any problem you can lodge a complaint with me,'' she added.

Asserting that Malda, Murshidabad, and Uttar Dinajpur districts are home to skilled construction workers, Banerjee said that her government has prepared a databank that will be available to the companies for recruitment purposes.

''We have skilled workers in Malda, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur districts. They go to other states for work but they do not get the required safety and security there. These workers are our assets, and I request you to bring them back. We will give you the databank and you will get trained people. There are more than 50 lakh people,'' she told the developers, urging them to hire locals instead of getting people from outside the state.

She also urged developers to build houses for economically weaker sections.

Banerjee will be travelling to Spain next week to attract investors to the state.

''We will invite Spain to be a partner in the Bengal Global Business Summit,'' she said, adding that MSMEs will be the focus of the meet, which will be held in November, as it has the potential to create a greater number of jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)