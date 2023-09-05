Left Menu

Aerosol formation by blizzards contribute to Arctic warming, study finds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:00 IST
Aerosol formation by blizzards contribute to Arctic warming, study finds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fine sea salt aerosols produced under blizzardy conditions has been found to contribute to Arctic warming, according to new research published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The sea salt aerosols thus produced account for 30 per cent of all the aerosols in the Arctic, the study found.

Fine sea salt aerosols, which refer to the suspended sea salt particles in the air, are good for forming clouds, which trap the heat emitted by Earth and contribute to warming, the research team from Washington University, US, said in their study.

''Considering the absence of sunlight in the winter and spring Arctic, these clouds have the capacity to trap surface long-wave radiation, thereby significantly warming the Arctic surface,'' said Jian Wang, professor of energy, environmental & chemical engineering, who led the team.

In the central Arctic, the coldest winter nights are the clearest, when heat from Earth can escape into space unimpeded.

While the presence of sea salt in the Arctic atmosphere is common because of breaking ocean waves, these particles are large and not abundant, according to Wang.

However, under blizzardy conditions, when snow is blown about by strong winds, the sea salt particles were much finer and abundant, Wang and team found.

Wang's study has further revealed that the sea salt aerosols thus produced ''contributes a more substantial fraction to the total aerosol population in the central Arctic'', even as 'Arctic haze', resulting from pollutants being transported over long distances, has previously been identified as the primary source of aerosols in the Arctic during winter and spring.

Wang's team analysed data collected by the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate (MOSAiC), an international collaboration and a year-long expedition into the Central Arctic from September, 2019 to October, 2020.

The observational confirmation of the ever-present fine sea salt aerosol production phenomenon allows for it to be included in climate models, the study said.

''Model simulations that don't include fine sea salt aerosols from blowing snow underestimate aerosol population in the Arctic,'' said Wang.

''Blowing snow happens regardless of human warming, but we need to include it in our models to better reproduce the current aerosol populations in the Arctic and to project future Arctic aerosol and climate conditions,'' said Wang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023