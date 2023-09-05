Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Taiwan - EMSC
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Douliu in Taiwan on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC said.
