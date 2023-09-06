PM Modi has packed schedule ahead of G20 as he heads to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule ahead of the G20 summit to be held here as he would attend the ASEAN-India meet and East Asia Summit on Thursday before returning home the same evening for key bilateral talks with the leaders of three countries on September 8, officials said.

The prime minister participated in the meeting of council of ministers as well as the cabinet on Wednesday. He had back-to-back meetings before he embarking for Jakarta.

Prime Minister Modi will spend around seven hours in the flight to arrive in Jakarta at 3AM IST on September 7.

In Jakarta, he will leave for the venue of ASEAN-India summit at 7am IST and participate in the meeting. At 8:45am IST, he will take part in the East Asia Summit, officials said.

Immediately after the meeting, he will emplane for Delhi at 11:45am IST and land around 6:45pm IST on Thursday.

The next day, PM Modi will hold important bilateral meetings with three countries, which includes a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others, will attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.

