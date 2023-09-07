Rains return to Gujarat after month-long dry spell

After a break of nearly a month, rains returned to Gujarat on Thursday with several parts of the state receiving heavy showers.

The state has so far received 726.15 mm or 82.84 per cent of the average annual rainfall, as per the data provided by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

Against 448.73 mm of rainfall received in July, August remained virtually dry with only 25.49 mm of rainfall. But on Thursday, 38 talukas received more than 10 mm of rain between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Umarpada taluka in Surat district received 98 mm of rainfall in these 12 hours.

It was followed by Ahwa taluka in Dang district (61 mm), Subir in Dang district (53 mm), Waghai in Dang (51 mm), Kathlal taluka in Kheda (50 mm), Songadh in Tapi (38 mm), Dediapada in Narmada (36 mm), Danta in Banaskantha (35 mm), Chhotaudepur of Chhotaudepur (30 mm), Uchchhal in Tapi (27 mm) and Satlasana in Mehsana district (24 mm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast issued during the day predicted ''light to moderate rains'' at isolated places in different parts of Gujarat in the next four days.

It also warned of the likelihood of ''very heavy rains'' in isolated places in south Gujarat and ''heavy rains'' in Vadodara, Surat, Chhotaudepur and Navsari districts on Friday.

The IMD also predicted that ''light thunderstorms with lightning'' and surface wind gusting up to 30 to 40 km per hour with light to moderate rain would occur at isolated places in all the districts on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)