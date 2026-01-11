Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Triumph in HIL 2025-26 Thriller

In an enthralling encounter at the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers won a tense 3-1 shootout against HIL GC, after the sides were locked at 1-1 in regular time. The win takes them to the top of the league table, according to an official release.

Ajeet Yadav (19') and Alexander Hendrickx (23') were the scorers in regulation play, with neither team yielding a penalty corner. Initial dominance by HIL GC failed to translate into a lead, despite six circle entries. The Lancers, known for their counter-attacks, saw six entries as well, but a goalless first quarter ensued.

HIL GC opened the scoring through Yadav from a pass by Hardik Singh, while Hendrickx equalized for the Lancers minutes later. The second half mirrored the first half, ending in a draw despite numerous efforts. In the shootout, Lancers' Dilpreet Singh emerged as the hero, clinching victory after a series of saves by both goalkeepers.