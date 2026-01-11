Left Menu

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Triumph in HIL 2025-26 Thriller

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers clinched a dramatic 3-1 shootout victory over HIL GC after a 1-1 tie in regulation. Both teams exhibited strong defense, with Ajeet Yadav and Alexander Hendrickx scoring in regular time. The Lancers now top the Men's Hockey India League table after the nail-biting finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Triumph in HIL 2025-26 Thriller
Hockey action (Photo: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an enthralling encounter at the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers won a tense 3-1 shootout against HIL GC, after the sides were locked at 1-1 in regular time. The win takes them to the top of the league table, according to an official release.

Ajeet Yadav (19') and Alexander Hendrickx (23') were the scorers in regulation play, with neither team yielding a penalty corner. Initial dominance by HIL GC failed to translate into a lead, despite six circle entries. The Lancers, known for their counter-attacks, saw six entries as well, but a goalless first quarter ensued.

HIL GC opened the scoring through Yadav from a pass by Hardik Singh, while Hendrickx equalized for the Lancers minutes later. The second half mirrored the first half, ending in a draw despite numerous efforts. In the shootout, Lancers' Dilpreet Singh emerged as the hero, clinching victory after a series of saves by both goalkeepers.

TRENDING

1
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland
2
U.S. Strategizes on Iran Response: Military and Cyber Tactics Under Consideration

U.S. Strategizes on Iran Response: Military and Cyber Tactics Under Consider...

 Global
3
Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification Dilemma

Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification...

 India
4
Iran's Unprecedented Uprising: An Ongoing Struggle for Freedom

Iran's Unprecedented Uprising: An Ongoing Struggle for Freedom

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026