Lee strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane - US hurricane center

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 02:44 IST
Hurricane Lee has strengthened into a Category 4 storm and is expected to affect the mainland United States by Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center, said on Thursday.

As of 2100 GMT, the hurricane was located about 780 miles (1,260 km) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph).

