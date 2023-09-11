Left Menu

Assam's MOITRI scheme's objective defeated as work yet to be completed: CAG

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:44 IST
The objective of the Assam government's ambitious scheme to create modern and citizen-friendly infrastructure in specific police stations within a time frame has been defeated as most of the work remained incomplete or was in the planning stage, a CAG report said on Monday.

The CAG report also pointed to various other irregularities like the award of works without following a tendering process, inflated cost estimates and excess payment due to non-verification of the work executed.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on state public sector enterprises for the year ending on March 31, 2022, laid before the state assembly, said that the ''scheme objective was... defeated as 48 out of 119 police stations taken up during first and second phases remained incomplete as of June 2022''. The CAG report was referring to the Mission of Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme launched in July 2016 to improve infrastructure in 345 police stations within five years (2017-18 to 2021-22). It said that out of 155 other works (100 barracks and 55 other projects) planned under the scheme, only 16 works (including one barrack) could be completed by June 2022.

Of the remaining 139 works, 85 were in progress as of June 2022, while the remaining work could not be started till September 2022.

