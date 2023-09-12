Left Menu

GSITI inks pact with ISRO, to train around 300 personnel in mineral resources, disaster management

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:00 IST
GSITI inks pact with ISRO, to train around 300 personnel in mineral resources, disaster management
  • Country:
  • India

The Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Hyderabad has signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO, Bengaluru under the National Natural Resources Management System programme.

The MoU, for a period of five years, was signed by Mathew Joseph, Deputy Director General and Head Mission-V, on behalf of GSITI and J V Thomas, Director, Earth Observation Applications and Disaster Management Support Programme Office (EDPO), ISRO, on Monday in the presence of ISRO Scientific Secretary Shantanu Bhatawdekar. The scope of this project is to conduct a series of trainings for the capacity building in the areas of mineral resources and disaster management under the National Natural Resources Management System programme, an official release said here on Tuesday.

The main objective of the project is capacity building through generation of skilled human resources in Application of Digital Image Processing and GIS in Mineral Exploration, Advanced Remote Sensing Techniques in Mineral Exploration and Applications of Geo-informatics for Disaster Management.

Photo Geology and Remote Sensing (PGRS) Division, GSITI, Hyderabad will conduct 15 trainings and around 300 personnel representing from Central/state government departments, PSUs, faculty members and research scholars of academic institutions are expected to be benefitted by these training programmes in the next five years, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023