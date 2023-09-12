Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippine Islands region -GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Philippine islands region on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 31km (19.26 miles), GFZ said. The GFZ earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, with a depth of 10 km.

