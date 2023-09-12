Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippine Islands region -GFZ
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:13 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Philippine islands region on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 31km (19.26 miles), GFZ said. The GFZ earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, with a depth of 10 km.
Also Read: A fire kills 15 in a Philippine factory, where rains and a wrong address delayed firefighters
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine
Advertisement