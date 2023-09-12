India's borders more secure than ever under Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the country's borders are more secure than ever before under the Narendra Modi government. He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of 90 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organization here by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. ''Bharat has gained great strategic strength with technological interventions in the last nine years and its borders have become more secure than ever under the prime minister (Narendra Modi) and defence minister,'' Jitendra Singh said. On the two-day G20 Summit, which ended on Sunday, he said, ''The world today looks up to Bharat as an equal partner in every field.'' ''The recently concluded G20 Summit with the adoption of the Delhi declaration is a testimony to it and it showcased Bharat's technological capabilities as well as economic strength,'' Jitendra Singh said.

He said India's G20 presidency also coincided with the country's glory in space with the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Hailing the defence minister, Jitendra Singh said the construction of much needed border bunkers, four per cent reservation to border residents and establishment of border battalions have been possible under Rajnath Singh as a new political culture has been set up in the country based on equality for all without any discrimination.

''Basantar in the Kathua-Udhampur parliamentary constituency was today chosen for the inauguration of 90 infrastructure projects as this constituency has been designated as an infrastructure marvel among all constituencies having seen tremendous development in the last nine years,'' he said.

