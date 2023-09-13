Ingenuity helicopter completes another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter successfully completed its 58th flight on the Red Planet earlier this week. The small rotorcraft travelled an impressive 174 meters at an altitude of 10 meters, spending a total of 107 seconds in the air.

The September 11 flight was Ingenuity's second successful flight this month. During the previous flight, which took place on September 3, the helicopter travelled north for 713 ft (217 m) for 129 seconds.

Ingenuity has done it again!The #MarsHelicopter successfully completed Flight 58 this week, traveling 174 meters at an altitude of 10 meters. The rotorcraft was in the air for 107 seconds. View the stats in the flight log: https://t.co/1CXIWdYIAQ pic.twitter.com/2UqfnhPQ4d — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) September 13, 2023

Designed as a technology demonstration, Ingenuity has far exceeded its initial mission expectations. Over the course of its 58 flights, the helicopter has proven its ability to navigate the challenging Martian terrain and provide valuable data.

The helicopter's ability to capture high-resolution images and scout potential rover paths has been instrumental in assisting the Perseverance rover's scientific objectives - to look for signs of ancient microbial life, collect and preserve rock and regolith samples for return to Earth. Ingenuity scouts and images fascinating geological features and helps identify obstacles, and safe paths for the rover to follow.

The success of NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has opened up new possibilities for future missions to the Red Planet and other celestial bodies.

Inspired by its success, NASA is preparing to send two Ingenuity-like advanced helicopters to retrieve sample tubes left on the Martian surface by Perseverance as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign. The tubes contain scientifically selected Mars rock and soil samples which will be analysed using big and powerful instruments on Earth. The Sample Recovery Helicopters will serve as backups to the rover in transporting sample tubes to the Sample Retrieval Lander.