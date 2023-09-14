Vodafone Idea Foundation felicitates 40 female students of IoT Centre of Excellence

Vi Foundation on Thursday said it has felicitated 40 female students from the first batch of IoT Centre of Excellence.

The mobile network operator set up the CoE in partnership with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) in July this year and received applications from 300 students for the first batch.

The course was aimed at bolstering women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) through 300 applications, but also invites the admission of 15 boys in the pilot course, extending the benefits of the partnership.

''We are already running some economically weaker section projects but here we focused on gender. We are also inviting 15 boys...who benefitted from this even though this is a girl-centric initiative,'' a senior manager at the TSSC for the IoT centre told PTI.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Additional Secretary KK Dwivedi said the partnership-led model addresses the urgent need for skilled professionals in the ever-evolving telecom as well as technology sectors, particularly with the advent of new technologies such as 5G and IoT.

Vodafone Idea Limited Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer and Director of Vi Foundation P Balaji said, ''With the IoT Centre of Excellence, our aim is to skill the youth in new technologies to drive innovation and propel India's digital transformation''.

