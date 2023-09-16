Left Menu

Indian Bank unveils 'IB SAATHI' to enhance banking services

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 11:45 IST
Indian Bank unveils 'IB SAATHI' to enhance banking services
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector Indian Bank on Saturday announced roll out of 'IB SAATHI' initiative aimed at providing an integrated ecosystem for all stakeholders in the financial sector through the business correspondent route.

The IB Sustainable Access and Aligning Technology for Holistic Inclusion (SAATHI) offers an enhanced user experience through the simplified delivery of services, encompassing both basic and value-added offerings to customers.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO S L Jain launched the initiative at their corporate office here, a press release said.

Indian Bank, with the launch of the scheme, seeks to provide basic banking services at all centres for a minimum of four hours per day at fixed branches while the Banking Correspondents would extend their services directly at the doorsteps of the customers.

By March 2024, Indian Bank has planned to deploy about 5,000 banking correspondents and this is expected to bolster the bank's reach and accessibility.

The city-based lender currently has 10,750 banking correspondents and 10 Corporate Business Correspondents which would grow to over 15,000 banking correspondents and 15 Corporate Business Correspondents. Currently, the bank offers 36 different services to customers through the Banking Correspondent channel and over 60 services would be added during the financial year 2024-25, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023