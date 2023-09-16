Left Menu

HP govt to provide free LPG kits, ration to people affected by heavy rain

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-09-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 18:34 IST
People affected by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh will get free LPG kits and ration, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced on Saturday.

The provision of free ration will be extended till March 31, 2024, to ensure that families have access to basic food necessities, a statement issued here said.

Gas connection kits with LPG cylinders and ration would be provided free of cost to the affected families hit by rain-related incidents in the state, Sukhu said.

The government is committed to ensuring that disaster-affected families have access to essential cooking facilities without any financial burden, he said.

The kits include an LPG cylinder, pressure regulator, and a hot plate among others, according to the statement.

The chief minister said the government has also initiated efforts to relocate affected families from relief camps to more suitable rented accommodations and provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for rural and urban areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

