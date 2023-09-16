Left Menu

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagr | Updated: 16-09-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 18:54 IST
Samruddhi Expressway too straight, making drivers sleepy, says Ajit Pawar on accidents on the stretch
The Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway is too straight and was making drivers ''sleepy'', resulting in accidents, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

The corridor, which is operational between Nagpur and Igatpuri in Nashik district at present, has regularly seen accidents, with some experts claiming 'highway hypnosis' may be one of the causes.

It is a phenomenon in which a person is at the wheel on ''auto pilot mode'' for long periods and it is said to take place on long, straight roads.

Speaking at an event where he laid the foundation stones of several civic works, Pawar said, ''The Samruddhi Expressway is too straight, which makes the driver sleepy. As a result it causes accidents. Some turns could have been made on this highway so that drivers don't feel sleepy. We need to take corrective measures after a thorough study.'' Pawar also said guardian ministers must conduct a follow-up every week to ensure through implementation of the the package announced for Marathwada during the day.

''My (finance) department will review these works (in the package) every two months to ensure they progress speedily without hurdles,'' Pawar added.

The Maharashtra government held its cabinet meeting here on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the region's Liberation Day. Marathwada was liberated from the rule of the Hyderabad Nizam on September 17, 1948.

CM Shinde had announced a package of Rs 45,000 crore for the development of Marathwada as well as revised administrative sanctions for irrigation projects worth Rs 14,000 crore.

The Marathwada region comprises eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously known as Aurangabad), Dharashiv (previously known as Osmanabad), Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani.

