Iran's security forces out in force a year after Mahsa Amini's death

Iranian security forces cracked down on protests in Kurdish areas of the country on Saturday and briefly detained the father of Mahsa Amini, a year after the young woman's death in custody set off some of the worst political unrest in four decades. The Revolutionary Guards detained a dual national suspected of "trying to organise unrest and sabotage", the official news agency IRNA reported, one of several arrests of "counter revolutionaries" and "terrorists" reported.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, three West African Sahel nations ruled by military juntas, signed a security pact on Saturday promising to come to the aid of each other in case of any rebellion or external aggression. The three countries are struggling to contain Islamic insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State and have also seen their relations with neighbours and international partners strained because of the coups.

EU chief to visit Italy's Lampedusa amid protests over migrant numbers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Lampedusa on Sunday, an official said, as dozens of the Italian island's citizens protested over a recent surge in migrant arrivals. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on Friday for the European Union (EU) to act jointly "with a naval mission if necessary" to prevent migrants from North Africa crossing the Mediterranean.

North Korea's Kim inspects Russian nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles and warships on Saturday, accompanied by President Vladimir Putin's defence minister. A smiling Kim was greeted in Russia's Knevichi airfield, about 50 km (30 miles) from the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who saluted him. The North Korean leader then inspected a guard of honour.

Czech protesters rally against government's pro-Western policies

Thousands of supporters of a pro-Russian Czech opposition party gathered in Prague on Saturday to protest against the country's centre-right government, criticising its economic management and military support for Ukraine. The protest was called by the PRO movement, which is not represented in parliament and has taken a nationalist, pro-Moscow and anti-Western line.

Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon state leaves 14 dead

A plane crash in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday has left 14 dead, the state's governor said. The accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400 km (248 miles) from the state capital, Manaus.

Weakened Lee makes landfall in Nova Scotia, downing trees and knocking out power

The Lee storm system made landfall in a far western part of Canada's Nova Scotia province on Saturday, packing hurricane-force winds that knocked out power lines and downed trees. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest update that Lee made landfall on Long Island, a small island southwest of Halifax, with estimated maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h).

Flood-hit Libyan city facing long recovery as search for missing goes on

Residents of Derna in eastern Libya were counting their losses from a flood that devastated swathes of the coastal city as the search for the missing continued on Saturday for a sixth day and more bodies were pulled from the sea. Central Street, once a focus of economic activity in Derna lined with shops, was largely deserted, the silence broken only by the sound of the wind whistling past mangled buildings as a few people sat disconsolate in the road, sipping coffee and surveying the damage.

Analysis-Upheavals in Xi's world spread concern about China's diplomacy

The disappearance of China's defence minister, the latest in a string of upheavals in the country's top ranks, is stoking uncertainty about President Xi Jinping's rule as an internal security clampdown trumps international engagement. The growing unpredictability could affect the confidence other countries place in the leadership of the world's second-biggest economy, diplomats and analysts say.

Russia, Ukraine dispute control over devastated village of Andriivka

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday disputed control of the devastated village of Andriivka near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, as Ukraine ramped up its efforts to inch closer to reassert control over the pivotal city. Russia's Defence Minister dismissed a Ukrainian claim to have recaptured Andriivka, which Kyiv has portrayed as a stepping stone to the larger city.

