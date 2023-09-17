Left Menu

Heavy rains lash Rajasthan, flood-like situation in three districts

Heavy rains lash Rajasthan, flood-like situation in three districts
Heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, triggering flood-like situation in Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts.

In Banswara district, which witnessed very heavy rains, a man lost his life after being swept away in a nullah or small canal in on Saturday night, officials said.

Dinesh, a sarpanch, was trying to cross the flooded canal on his motorbike when he was washed away along with the bike. The dead body of the sarpanch was recovered on Sunday, Banswara collector Prakash Chandra Sharma said.

Gates of Mahi dam in Banswara were opened after the water level increased in the dam following incessant rains. A highway connecting Banswara to Udaipur and Pratapgarh was also closed due to waterlogging, Banswara divisional commissioner Neeraj K Pawan said. "The rainfall has been extremely heavy, leading to the increase in water level of Mahi dam. All 16 gates were opened on Saturday and the water was released," the Banswara collector said. With the rise in the water level of Mahi river, Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district has turned into an island. Beneshwar Dham, a tribal pilgrimage temple, is located at the confluence of Mahi, Som and Jakham rivers.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in Banswara, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Ajmer and Pali districts, while extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Banswara district, the meteorological department here said.

According to the rainfall data recorded over the past 24 hours, Bagidora in Banswara was the wettest place in the state with 37 cm rains, followed by two places in the same district -- 28 cm rains at Sajjangarh and 27 cm at Sallopat. Many other areas in the state have recorded rainfall below 27 cm since Saturday, the MeT data showed.

The MeT has sounded a yellow alert for Banswara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur districts, and orange alert for Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Barmer, Jalore and Pali on Monday.

