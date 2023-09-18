Delhi govt to redesign, spruce all PWD roads in city

The Delhi government will give a new look to PWD roads in the city through redesigning, blacktopping, and plant ornamentation, PWD minister Atishi said on Monday.

The government seeks to develop PWD roads in the city on the lines of those recently revamped in many areas for G20 Summit. The PWD minister who has been regularly visiting various stretches for the purpose, inspected Shankar Road and Pusa Raod along with officials.

She directed the officials to work towards redesigning Delhi roads and making them clean, beautiful and user-friendly. The officials were also directed by the minister to prioritise horticulture along the roads and ensure they are regularly maintained, said a statement from PWD minister's office.

Under the road revamp plan, footpath of different stretches will be repaired and given a uniform look, central verges will be beautified with various types of plants besides LED lighting and design standards as per global standards, it said.

''Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi that, just like certain parts of Delhi were given a splendid makeover during the G-20 summit, now the entire city's roads will be transformed into something magnificent. We will beautify the entire Delhi,'' Atishi said.

Inspection of the roads is being done to review how these can be improved, she said.

The road revamp will also involve use of street furniture, regular pruning of trees and shrubs, improved drainage, repaired and painted curbstones, painted railings, mechanised road sweeping, better management of street lights, and proper signages.

