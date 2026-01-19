Left Menu

Never made any derogatory remark against Sikh Gurus: Atishi in written reply

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:34 IST
Never made any derogatory remark against Sikh Gurus: Atishi in written reply
The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, in dock for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus, on Monday denied the charges against her and demanded an unedited video recording of the official house proceedings.

She gave her submission in reply to a privilege committee notice issued to her earlier.

During the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session, which concluded earlier this month, ruling BJP MLAs alleged that Atishi used ''insensitive words'' against Guru Tegh Bahadur and demanded her apology.

''At the outset, I state with utmost clarity and sincerity that I have never made any derogatory remark against Sikh Gurus, either in the House on 6th January 2026, or at any other point of time in my life. I categorically deny the allegation in its entirety,'' Atishi said in her letter.

Earlier this month, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the Committee on Privileges had initiated proceedings against Atishi in the matter, and that she was requested to provide a written reply by January 19.

The issue was raised by BJP legislators during a discussion on the Delhi government's programme marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur last November.

Atishi, an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, stated in her letter that the assembly notice used ''vague terms like 'pandemonium in the house' and 'disturbed the proceedings' without actually specifying what was allegedly spoken, the context in which they were allegedly spoken and the basis on which they were claimed to be 'derogatory.''' She added, ''In the absence of such particulars, I am placed in the untenable position of being asked to respond to an undefined and unsubstantiated allegation. This is contrary to basic principles of natural justice.'' Atishi asked for a copy of the complaint against her, and the ''unedited video recording of the official proceedings of the said date, in original form, along with a certificate under the evidence law.'' She also asked for copies of the communication from the Speaker asking her to attend the sitting and clarify her position on the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

